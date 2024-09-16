Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $140.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.