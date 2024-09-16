Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CSH.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -93.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -358.82%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

