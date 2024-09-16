Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Director Acquires $240,250.00 in Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

GTLS traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.48. 760,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,763. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $176.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth $520,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Chart Industries by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $614,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

