Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU) Short Interest Down 31.4% in August

Centurion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALFUU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Centurion Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALFUU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Centurion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.07.
About Centurion Acquisition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centurion Acquisition
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
Receive News & Ratings for Centurion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.