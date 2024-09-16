CEEK VR Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $23.09 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,781.92 or 1.00099661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013585 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02942579 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,726,134.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

