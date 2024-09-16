CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0283 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and $1.70 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,629.61 or 0.99967133 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02827335 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,427,571.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

