CashBackPro Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,260.48 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $20,260.48 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,727.07 or 0.99949362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013613 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.05060484 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $20,038.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.