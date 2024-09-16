Cashaa Hits 1-Day Volume of $118,563.39 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $118,563.39 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa (CAS) is a versatile cryptocurrency at the heart of the Cashaa ecosystem. It serves various functions, from powering services and internal operations to staking, earning, lending, and payments. CAS is actively traded on major exchanges like Binance and Kucoin. Its core mission is to provide a broad range of financial services, including crypto-friendly banking, high-yield interest accounts, crypto-to-fiat exchanges, and institutional lending. The Cashaa community boasts 500+ crypto businesses, featuring industry giants like Binance, Chainlink, Elrond, Kucoin, Nexo, and Polygon. Founded in 2018 by Kumar Gaurav and Amjad Raza Khan, Cashaa is led by Kumar, a blockchain pioneer who transitioned from engineering to FinTech, earning US government recognition in 2017. Amjad Raza Khan serves as Co-Founder and CTO, contributing to Cashaa’s success.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

