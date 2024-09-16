Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Short Interest Update

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance
CVONF stock remained flat at C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. Carnarvon Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16.
About Carnarvon Energy
