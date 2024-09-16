Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Short Interest Update

Carnarvon Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

CVONF stock remained flat at C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. Carnarvon Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16.

Get Carnarvon Energy alerts:

About Carnarvon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.