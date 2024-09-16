Carlyle Group Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. AON makes up about 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $347.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $352.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.51 and a 200 day moving average of $310.19.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

