CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Up 88.0% in August

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CareMax Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMAXW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. CareMax has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
About CareMax
