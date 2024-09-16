CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Up 88.0% in August

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAXW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. CareMax has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

