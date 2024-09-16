Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CRDL stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
