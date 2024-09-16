Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cardiol Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,466,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 164,994 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 253,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,581 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.