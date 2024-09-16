Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $230.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.57. The firm has a market cap of $734.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

