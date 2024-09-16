Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

SYK stock opened at $370.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $374.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.26 and a 200-day moving average of $342.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

