Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NU. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

