Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,362.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335,937 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Barclays by 6,028.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Barclays by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BCS opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.2684 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.64%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

