Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $677,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,009,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in JD.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,619 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,477,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 30.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $26.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

