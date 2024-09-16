Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $517.89 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $517,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,271,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $594.32 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $607.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

