Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $383.07 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 4.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $383,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $332.45 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.18 and its 200 day moving average is $304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

