Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Shares of BABA opened at $84.69 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

