Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 312 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $15,878,005. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $254.57 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.56 and a 200 day moving average of $267.91. The company has a market capitalization of $246.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

