Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.41.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,025 shares of company stock worth $1,662,682. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Incyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

