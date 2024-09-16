Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,055,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,311,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,497 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,150. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

