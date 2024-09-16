Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 23544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.70.

The company has a market cap of C$56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.31.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.00 million. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

