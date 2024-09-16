Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s current price.
Netcall Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NET stock opened at GBX 90.72 ($1.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.57. Netcall has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of £149.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3,024.00 and a beta of 0.23.
Netcall Company Profile
