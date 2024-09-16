Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s current price.

Netcall Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NET stock opened at GBX 90.72 ($1.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.57. Netcall has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of £149.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3,024.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Netcall alerts:

Netcall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.