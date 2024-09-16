Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 27

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
EnQuest Stock Performance
Shares of EnQuest stock opened at GBX 11.70 ($0.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.99. The company has a market cap of £223.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.00, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 17.82 ($0.23).
About EnQuest
