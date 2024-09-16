Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 27

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of EnQuest stock opened at GBX 11.70 ($0.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.99. The company has a market cap of £223.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,170.00, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 17.82 ($0.23).

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

