Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.69.

Shares of CHP.UN traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.14. The company had a trading volume of 94,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.70. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.52.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

