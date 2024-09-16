Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $21.82. Camping World shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 94,543 shares.

Specifically, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,647,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Camping World Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,451,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.