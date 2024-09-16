Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $132.00 at Scotiabank

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.07. 847,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

