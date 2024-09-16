CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 1-Year High at $496.58

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $496.58 and last traded at $496.40, with a volume of 10885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $476.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

