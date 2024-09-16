BTIG Research Downgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Neutral

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,715,000 after purchasing an additional 987,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,670,000 after buying an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,080,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

