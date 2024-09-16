Bruce & Co. Inc. Acquires 35,000 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of IGM Biosciences worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $726.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 57.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

