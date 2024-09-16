Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 27,441 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.37.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $296.53 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.89 and its 200 day moving average is $270.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

