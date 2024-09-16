Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $150,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $213,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

