Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $140.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,549.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,198,948. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

