Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $12.67 Million Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,779,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,272 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,423,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,285,000 after buying an additional 267,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,114,000 after buying an additional 315,679 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 1,203,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 145,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 4.6 %

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,082.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,082.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,698 shares of company stock worth $296,860. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.