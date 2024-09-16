Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,626,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in State Street by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

State Street Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:STT opened at $83.28 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $87.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

