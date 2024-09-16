Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,704,761 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,249,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704,761 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.94% of Clarivate worth $35,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 67,294,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,519 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Clarivate by 0.3% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 37,887,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,502,000 after buying an additional 109,247 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Clarivate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,598,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,346,000 after buying an additional 5,098,402 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,269,000 after buying an additional 4,472,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,726,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,388 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE CLVT opened at $6.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 28,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $158,869.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,953.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clarivate news, Director Saurabh Saha sold 17,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $119,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,251.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 28,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $158,869.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,953.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

