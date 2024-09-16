Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,455,000 after buying an additional 99,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,886,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $337.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $372.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

