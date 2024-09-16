Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given Sector perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($28.12) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
