Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 135.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NMI will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

