Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target at $56.90

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in eBay by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

