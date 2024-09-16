Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) PT at C$3.21

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHR shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 0.4 %

CHR opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Chorus Aviation had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of C$351.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$404.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3001107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chorus Aviation

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director David Levenson bought 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$121,440.00. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.