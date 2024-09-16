Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) PT at C$46.44

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.44.

CPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

CPX stock opened at C$48.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$48.88.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.8198643 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.652 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

