Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,363,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $167.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.03. The stock has a market cap of $780.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

