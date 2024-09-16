Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
BTVCY remained flat at $33.15 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Britvic has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.44.
About Britvic
