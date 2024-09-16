Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

BTVCY remained flat at $33.15 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Britvic has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

