Brett Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $745.73 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Brett has a market cap of $745.73 million and $16.52 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brett token can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Brett has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Brett Profile

Brett’s launch date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.07490909 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $14,063,078.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

