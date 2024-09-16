Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCLI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 138,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,148. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCLI. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCLI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.