Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Boxlight Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Boxlight stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 111.63%. The company had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

