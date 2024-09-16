Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 807,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.6 days.
Boralex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $23.85 during trading on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.
About Boralex
