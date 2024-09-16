Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,900 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 807,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.6 days.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $23.85 during trading on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12.

Get Boralex alerts:

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.